Mysuru: Mother sets herself, 8-month-old baby on fire

Mother sets herself, 8-month-old baby on fire in Mysuru's Nanjangud taluk

The woman was allegedly suffering from depression

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 01 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 16:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman allegedly set herself and her eight-month-old baby on fire at her residence in Dasanur village in Mysuru's Nanjangud taluk on Tuesday evening.

The deceased are 24-year-old Sindhu and her child.

Sindhu was said to be suffering from depression, which led to her taking the extreme step. According to the police, Sindhu had married Mahadevaswamy and the couple had no children till recently.

When her husband was out of the house, she set herself and her child on fire. Attempts were made to save them by shifting them to Mysuru but both passed away.

Karnataka
Mysuru

