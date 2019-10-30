Moulvis never sought celebration of Tipu Jayanti: Azeem

Backing the state government’s decision to cancel the celebration of Tipu Jayanti, Karnataka State Minorities Commission Chairman Abdul Azeem said, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government was celebrating the Jayanti for namesake.

Speaking at the press meet here on Wednesday, Azeem said, While the family members of Tipu Sultan are left to languish on the streets, the state government then celebrated Tipu Jayanti as the state programme. Moreover, no Moulvi had submitted any memorandum to the government requesting the state celebrations of Tipu Jayanti, he added.

The Muslims do not perform puja to the idols. But the Congress government tried to keep their vote bank intact by offering puja to the portrait of Tipu Sultan, he alleged.

Wakf Board

A regional office of the Wakf Board will be established in Kalaburagi to manage and supervise thousands of acres of land belonging to Wakf Board in Kalyana Karnataka region, Azeem said.

Commission’s former chairman Anwar Manippady had submitted a report in which he said about 1.5 lakh acres of land belonging to the board had been encroached across the state, he added.