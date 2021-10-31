MRG Group subsidiary to invest in Mangaluru IT Park project

A world-class IT infrastructure in Mangaluru no longer seems like a distant dream. Trishul Buildtech and Infrastructures Private Limited (a subsidiary of MRG group) have signed an MoU with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), to develop the IT Park in the district.

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said that the park should be a boon to the local IT industries and assist startups, help job creation and innovation in the city.

For many years the KCCI was working on all fronts towards establishing an IT ecosystem in Mangaluru, it said.

A detailed Project Report (DPR) was submitted to the government on building such infrastructure on the KEONICS land at Blueberry Hills over 20 years ago. Since there was not much progress, the Chamber had proposed an IT Park. Many entities had expressed keen interest in which should take Mangaluru to the next level as an ideal destination for IT and ITES services.

As per the MoU signed, the MRG Group will work on building the park in 15 acres of land of Goldfinch City, Mangaluru. Phase 1 of the project will have a built-up area of 2 lakh square feet. Besides local companies, global companies will also set up their operations due to this proposed world-class infrastructure.

KCCI president Shashidhar Pai Maroor thanked the MRG Group for coming forward to invest in such a significant project.

"The Chamber has been trying for an integrated IT Park with world-class standards for the past eight years. We also worked closely with the government to try and get such infrastructure. There was no progress even though expressions of interest were sought by the KEONICS under the PPP model thrice in the past.

"For the past six months, our IT vertical has been talking to many private investors to set up this infrastructure. The IT infrastructure will change Mangaluru economy for good," he said.

