MRPL to adopt animals at Pilikula

The MRPL, under its Corporate Environment Responsibility (CSR) funds, extended support for the cause of Conservation of Biodiversity by adopting Pilikula Nisargadhama on the City’s outskirts.

MRPL and Dr Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama signed an MoU on adopting all wild animals at the Pilikula Biological Park for a period of 12 months, on Tuesday. MRPL executive director (Refinery) Elango M and Pilikula Nisargadhama executive director Gokuldas Nayak were the signatories on the MoU.

Financial assistance to the tune of Rs 4,16,45,145 will be spent on the adoption initiative. MRPL’s funds will be mainly utilised for providing fodder to 1,200 wild animals, veterinary facilities, and medicines to the animals. A need was felt to protect and feed more than 1,200 captive wild animals during the Covid-19 outbreak and in the nationwide lockdown which resulted in the loss of revenue generation in Pilikula.

Therefore, MRPL took up the project under its CSR, following a recommendation from the DK Deputy Commissioner. MRPL has been associated with Pilikula Biological Park since 2016 when it signed an agreement for the creation of the Green Belt by planting 2,000 plants on 20 acres of land in Pilikula. A second agreement on planting another 2,000 plants on 30 acres of land was signed in 2017.