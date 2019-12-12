MUDA allots 3 sites for a man under Central govt quota

An alleged negligence of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), of sanctioning three sites on the name of the same person, under Central Government employee quota has come to fore after two decades.

M N Ramakrishna, a central government employee, has managed to get three sites from MUDA in 1991 and 1994, respectively. The scam came to the light after RTI activist B N Nagendra obtained documents from MUDA.

According to Nagendra, as per the documents obtained from MUDA, three sites, one each in Datagalli Third Stage, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage and Devanur Second Stage, has been sanctioned to Ramakrishna under Central government employee quota in 1991 and 1994. There is no provisions to allot sites in the name of a person, who already owns a site.

Nagendra suspected the role of MUDA officials in the scam as the documents of two sites were issued on the same day. The title deeds of Datagalli and Vijayanagar sites were issued on the same day on June 6, 1994. Earlier, MUDA had sanctioned a site for Ramakrishna at Devanur Second stage on February 6, 1991.

Nagendra said that it is impossible to get multiple sites without the involvement of MUDA officials. “Ramakrishna has given the same photographs at all the three application forms, but, mentioned different address. As per the documents, Vijayanagar site was allotted after five attempts and Datagalli site was allotted after four attempts. But, in reality, the officials did not verify the documents and allotted the site illegally,” he alleged.

According to Nagendra, Ramakrishna has sold two sites and has applied for another new site. However, the documents are yet to be obtained, he said.

However, MUDA authorities said that the issue has come to their notice and legal action will be initiated against Ramakrishna and the then officials, if the allegations are proved. As per the documents, all the three sites are allotted under Central Government employee quota and it is illegal. Prima facie, it looks like a scam and a thorough probe will be conducted in this regard, the officer said.

As per the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (allotment of sites) Rules, 1991, there is no provisions to allot more than one site for a person.