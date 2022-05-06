MUDA presents Rs 4.5 crore surplus budget for 2022-23

Madikeri Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K N Ramesh Holla presented a Rs 4.50-crore surplus budget for 2022-23.

MLA K G Bopaiah and MLC Veena Acchaiah attended the meeting.

The MUDA chairman presented a proposal on the revision of master plan for the town, keeping in mind the development in the next 10 years.

The master plan will be prepared with the cooperation of CMC, PWD, CESC, Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The suggestions received from the general public for the master plan was discussed in length.

The meeting decided to reduce the width of the road widening, giving permission for the construction of houses inside the plantations, permission for land conversion for houses, fixing buffer zone to check the encroachment of rajakaluve, earmarking of cellar for the parking of four-wheeler while constructing houses even if the house is constructed on a 240 square metre site.

The meeting also discussed on CA sites. The Health and Family Welfare Department had submitted applications regarding these sites.

It was decided to submit the proposal to the government on the same.

DCF Poovaiah, DHO R Venkatesh, MUDA Commissioner Lavanya , CMC Commissioner Ramdas were present.