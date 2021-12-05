Murugesh Nirani gets honorary doctorate

Murugesh Nirani gets honorary doctorate

Murugesh Nirani received an honorary doctorate from the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed-to-be-University at Karad

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 05 2021, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 23:56 ist
Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH File Photo

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani received an honorary doctorate from the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed-to-be-University at Karad in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Sunday.

“Many people advised me to find a job after I completed my studies in Dharwad’s KLE and Pune. Had I chosen to find a job, I would not have become an industrialist,” Nirani said at the convocation ceremony, according to a statement from his office. 

murugesh nirani
Maharashtra
India News

