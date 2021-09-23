Musical nite in memory of S P Balasubrahmanyam on Sept 26

Dr Rajkumar Musical Group will present a musical nite in memory of singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and Mike Chandru at Ramagovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishna Nagar on September 26 at 5 pm.
The singers will present the programme "Mareyalarada Dhwani", in which MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev, seer Ilai Alwar Swami, K Raghuram Vajpayee and Dr Y D Rajanna will participate, according to the organiser, Rajaram.
Besides, H K Meghan, a student of Pramathi Hillview Academy, who topped the State in KCET, will be felicitated on the occasion.
