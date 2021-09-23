Musical nite in memory of SPB on Sept 26

Musical nite in memory of S P Balasubrahmanyam on Sept 26

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 23 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 00:23 ist
S P Balasubrahmanyam. Credit: DH file photo

Dr Rajkumar Musical Group will present a musical nite in memory of singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and Mike Chandru at Ramagovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishna Nagar on September 26 at 5 pm.

The singers will present the programme "Mareyalarada Dhwani", in which MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev, seer Ilai Alwar Swami, K Raghuram Vajpayee and Dr Y D Rajanna will participate, according to the organiser, Rajaram.

Besides, H K Meghan, a student of Pramathi Hillview Academy, who topped the State in KCET, will be felicitated on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

S P Balasubrahmanyam
Mysuru
Music

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

Unacademy, Udaan, CRED on LinkedIn's Top Startups list

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

 