Sought details of CSR funds: Rohini Sindhuri

Mysuru DC Sindhuri defends herself, claims she sought details of CSR funds with MCC Commissioner

The DC also said that there was a mismatch in Covid-19 numbers

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Jun 04 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 14:53 ist

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Friday defended herself and said, she asked MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag the details of CSR funds and ward wise details of Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters, Sindhuri said, "The district administration needed funds for Vaidyara Nade Halli Kade programme and thus we asked the Commissioner to shared the amount but, she claimed that the funds were totally utilised for Covid management in the city. Thus, I asked her the details where she invested the amount."

The DC also said that there was a mismatch in Covid-19 numbers. "And thus, I urged her to give correct information," the DC said.

 

Rohini Sindhuri
Mysuru City Corpoation
Mysuru

