Mysuru: Huge butterfish weighing 250 kg draws attention

The fish was sold at Rs 400 per kg

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 23 2020, 23:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2020, 23:58 ist
Fish stall owner Ibrahim and others with the giant fish in Mysuru on Wednesday. DH Photo

A giant butterfish, caught from the Arabian Sea, was the centre of attraction at Sea Fish World, a fish stall, near Devaraja mutton market, in Mysuru, on Wednesday.

The fish was brought from Calicut, in Kerala, to Mysuru, as part of Christmas celebrations. People thronged to see the huge fish and took pictures with it. The fish weighs around 250 kg and its estimated worth is Rs 1 lakh.

Ibrahim of the stall said the fish was caught in the Arabian Sea on Monday, December 21 and was brought to Mysuru, via Kozhikode.

As soon as the people learned about the huge fish, there was a great demand for it from hoteliers. The fish was sold at Rs 400 per kg, he said.

Last year, a huge fish weighing 125 kg was brought from Kerala, to the same shop, he said.

