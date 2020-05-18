Mysuru: MCC presents Rs 878 cr budget 

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) presented a surplus budget of Rs 7 crore for the year 2020-21, with a total revenue of Rs 878 crore and expenses of Rs 871 crore. The size of the budget is more, compared to the previous budget, with an additional Rs 130 crore funds.

Chairperson for Tax, Finance and Appeals standing committee K Nirmala presented the budget at a general meeting here on Monday. Nirmala said, “The MCC has decided to implement online system for tax collection. With the new initiative, it will get more revenue and it will be helpful to the citizens as tax payers need not wait in queues to pay the tax.”

She proposed to fix prorate charges for new drinking water and underground drainage (UGD) system on the lines of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). The BWSSB collects fee based on the size of the structure and the MCC can follow the procedure. A proposal will be sent to the state government in this regard, she said, adding that it will generate more revenue to the MCC.

Nirmala said, “The MCC has plans to procure nine Hitachi, an excavator for nine zones of the MCC and Rs 2 crore is earmarked for the purpose. While Rs 8 crore is allocated for development and beautification of prime circles, Rs 2 crore is reserved to convert Sewage Farm into a park and Rs 4 crore is kept for purification of contaminated water.”

While Rs 2 crore is kept for construction of water tanks, another Rs 2 crore is reserved for the development of ‘Water Park’ at Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW). In addition, Rs 3 crore is reserved to develop a unit to convert used cooking oil into bio diesel and another Rs 3 crore is earmarked for the development of burial grounds.

Other projects include multi-level parking facility near sub-urban bus stand, development of D Devaraj Urs Road, pink toilets for women among others.

The MCC aims to collect Rs 157 crore through property tax collection, Rs 86 crore as drinking water and UGD charges, Rs 9 crore through City and Town Planning, Rs 8 crore through trade license. The MCC aims to get more than Rs 300 crore from state government and through other sources.

A majority of the corporators, irrespective of political party, welcomed the budget. Corporator M V Ramprasad suggested the MCC authorities to make sure that all programmes proposed in the budget will be implemented.

Ward 47 corporator Shivakumar demanded to allot Rs 5 lakh to the family members of martyred soldiers. The MCC has decided to give away Rs 1 lakh.

Mayor Tasneem, Deputy Mayor C Sridhar and Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde were present.