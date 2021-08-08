Mysuru police rescue four-month-old baby abducted from Andhra Pradesh

City police rescued a four-month-old infant who was abducted from Andra Pradesh and also arrested a woman.
Deveraja Police arrested one Asha, 31, for allegedly abducting the baby from Alipiri in Andra Pradesh.
The police took the woman into custody when she was seen was roaming along with the baby and a 14-year-old boy on S R Road in the city.
During interrogation, the woman revealed that she brought the infant from Alipiri. The Police handed over the baby and the woman to Alipiri police.
