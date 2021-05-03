Mysuru police shut down vegetable market at MG Road as people flout Covid-19 norms

Mysuru police shut down vegetable market at MG Road

  May 03 2021
As people continue to violate the norms, the police were forced to close the market down. Credit: DH Photo

The Mysuru police have closed the vegetable market at MG Road as people failed to follow the Covid-19 norms.

A large number of people, including farmers and consumers, used to gather there for business.

Farmers used to sell their products directly to the consumers in the market.

As people continue to violate the norms, the police were forced to close it down.

However, push-cart vendors are allowed to conduct business.

 

