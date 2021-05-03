Mysuru police shut down vegetable market at MG Road as people flout Covid-19 norms

The Mysuru police have closed the vegetable market at MG Road as people failed to follow the Covid-19 norms.
A large number of people, including farmers and consumers, used to gather there for business.
Farmers used to sell their products directly to the consumers in the market.
As people continue to violate the norms, the police were forced to close it down.
However, push-cart vendors are allowed to conduct business.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Is America a racist country?
Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band
India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength
DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'
Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB
The genesis of poking political nose into police force
Assembly poll results will impact national politics
Reality of forest fires