Mysuru ready for its annual showpiece event Jamboo Savari

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 13 2021, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 03:51 ist
The Mounted Police during a rehearsal for Jamboo Savari in Mysuru on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

The ‘City of Palaces’ is all set for the final leg of Dasara, Jamboo Savari, on Friday.

Dasara elephant Abhimanyu will carry the golden howdah, with an idol of Chamundeshwari placed inside it.

Mysuru Dasara, which was inaugurated atop the Chamundi Hill by former chief minister S M Krishna on October 7, will conclude with the Jamboo Savari.

This time, the Jamboo Savari procession is limited to the Mysuru palace premises due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The authorities have made arrangements to stream the event live on social media. Dasara was held in a similar simple way last year also due to the Covid crisis.

The district administration has decided to allow only 400 people for witnessing the grand spectacle.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will perform puja to ‘Nandi Dhwaja’ near Balarama Gate of the palace during Meena lagna between 4.36 pm and 4.46 pm.

He will perform pushparchane, offering of flower petals, to the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi placed inside the golden howdah during Meena lagna, between 5 pm and 5.30 pm.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, MLA S A Ramadass and Mayor Sunanda Palanetra will be the chief guests.

Police Commissioner Chandragupta said, “We are ready to conduct the Jamboo Savari procession by taking all necessary measures to ensure safety. All security arrangements are in place”.

The commissioner said only authorised persons are allowed to enter the palace for the Jamboo Savari.

“Scanners will be placed at the entry points and no vehicle movement will be  allowed on the streets around the palace from 10 am, he said.

Dasara elephant Gopalaswamy will also be participating in the finale of the festival.

Gopalaswamy had panicked due to the sound of crackers during the Srirangapatna Dasara. However, it performed well during the final rehearsal for Jamboo Savari on Wednesday.

The elephants will start preparing for the final leg of Dasara from the midnight of Thursday.

The artistes will start painting traditional images on the elephants at 1 am. The elephants will be decked up in colorful images and adorned with ornaments, deputy conservator of forests V Karikalan said.

