Mysuru: Three children die after falling into agricultural pond

Three children met a watery grave, after falling into an agricultural pond, at Ankanahalli, Bannur hobli, Mysuru district, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased are Rohith (2), son of Ravi Nayaka, Kaveri (2), daughter of Ambarish Nayaka, and Sanjay (4) son of Ramanayaka, the migrant workers from Hosapete, Ballari district.

They were living in a tent erected at a land belonging to Shivaraju, for several days. They were eking out a living as farm laborers.

According to sources, the children might have accidentally fallen into the five-feet deep agricultural pond nearby, while playing. The parents, who returned from work, searched for their children, only to find the bodies floating in the pond. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem. Bannur police have registered a case.