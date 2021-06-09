Mysuru tops among districts in vaccination with 9.57L doses

Outside the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, Mysuru tops the vaccination list among districts with 9.57 lakh doses administered till June 8. Belagavi is second with 7.91 lakh doses, making up only a fraction of the 1.56 crore vaccinations completed in Karnataka since January 16.

Despite a late surge, the vaccination numbers from the districts are low as an estimated 3.26 crore people are in the target group. In the 18-44 years age group, only 22.87 lakh people have been vaccinated so far with the first dose. Less than 4,300 have been administered the second dose in the entire state.

Data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare shows that five districts have crossed the five lakh doses mark. Besides Mysuru, Belagavi with 7.91 lakh doses, Tumakuru (6.13 lakh), Ballari (6.04) and Dakshina Kannada with 5.26 lakh are on this list. Kodagu has seen the least number of vaccinations with only 1.68 lakh doses.

Of the 1.56 crore vaccinated in the state, 36.28 lakh are in the BBMP limits. While 10.18 lakh are in the 18-44 age group, as many as 15.7 lakh people in the 45+ age group have been given the first dose. As many as 4.65 lakh people under this category have been administered the second dose, the highest in the state.

State-wide, a total of 90.93 lakh people over 45 years of age have been given the first dose, and 22.06 lakh the second dose. A week back, on June 2, this figure for the younger age group stood at 12.97 lakh and 86 lakh for the older category.

So far, Kolar has completed the maximum number of vaccinations in the 18-44 category outside BBMP with 1.48 lakh doses. Mysuru tops the list again under the 45+ category with 6.36 lakh doses administered.

Facing a critical shortage of vaccines, the state has still a steep mountain to climb. Currently facing an active caseload of 2.25 lakh, Karnataka has already seen 32,099 deaths due to the dreaded Covid-19. The test positivity rate for Wednesday stood at 6.68%.