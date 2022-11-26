Narrow escape for 60 passengers as bus slips into river

Over 60 passengers in a private bus had a narrow escape at Holebagilu in Sharavathy backwater region of the taluk on Saturday when the bus they were traveling in slipped into the river due to the narrow platform at the launch terminal.

However, with the timely help by the local people, the bus was lifted from the water using ropes and crane. All the passengers were safe.

According to local people, the private bus ferrying passengers was heading towards Sigandur. It was waiting for the arrival of the launch to across the river at the platform. Due to the lack of space, the driver lost control of the bus and it slipped into the river. The passengers shouted for help. Local people rushed to the spot and rescued them and the bus was lifted from the water in a one-hour operation. Later, the bus boarded the launch and plied towards villages.