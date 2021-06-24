New office-bearers for NIE Society in Mysuru

New office-bearers of the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) Society, president Dr M S Ranganath, honorary secretary S B Uday Shankar and honorary treasurer R Datta Kumar took charge, in Mysuru recently.

According to a press note from N V Raghavendra, principal, The National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru, Dr Ranganath is a chief urologist and transplant surgeon, Uday Shankar is a business consultant and Datta Kumar is head-operations, EhhanzED Education. Both Uday Shankar and Datta Kumar are the alumni of NIE.

Besides, G S Ramachandra, present director of NIE Society, has been elected as the president of NIE Foundation.