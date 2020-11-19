New schedule of KPSC exams put commerce graduates in a fix

New schedule of KPSC exams put commerce grads in a fix

'Agencies conducting the recruitment exams should understand the schedule of other agencies,' say students

T R Sathish Kumar
Even though the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has re-scheduled a few of the recruitment exams, aspirants of the exams held for the posts of Assistant Controllers (Group A), mostly Commerce graduates and post-graduates, are unhappy with the new schedule.

Following demands by aspirants of both KPSC and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, as there was little gap between the exams of these two government agencies, KPSC re-scheduled a few pending exams. S R Ravi, Navodaya Foundation, said, “While UPSC exams are scheduled between January 8-10 and 16-17, next year, KPSC exams were due for December 21-24 and January 2-5”.

S Sowmya, an aspirant for the exams for Assistant Controllers (Group A) and also Company Secretary (CS) exams, conducted by Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), said, the exams for Gazetted Probationer Group A and B posts and other post have been postponed, but the exams for the posts of Assistant Controllers (Group A) for the Department of State Accounts and Audit has been re-scheduled from December 21 to 24. “The CS exams are also scheduled from December 21 to 30. Commerce graduates appear for both the exams. Now, we have to choose either of them,” she said.

Suresh, an aspirant, urged the state government to direct the KPSC to re-schedule the exams further, to facilitate the appearance of all aspirants in the exams.

R Rohit, another aspirant, said, “Some of us also appear for UPSC exams. Thus, the agencies conducting the recruitment exams should understand the schedule of other agencies. They should have a system for coordination, so that their schedules do not put the aspirants in trouble”.

