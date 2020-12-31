New Year: Home stays, resorts full in Malnad region

With hundreds of people choosing to welcome the New Year amid nature, all home stays, resorts and hotels in Hassan, mainly Sakleshpur and surrounding areas, have been booked and are doing good business.

With the police imposing Prohibitory Orders in Bengaluru from Thursday afternoon to 6 am on Friday, thousands of people have opted to celebrate New Year in the Malnad region.

Homestays, resorts and hotels in Sakleshpur, Alur and Belur taluks have been fully booked. Homestay owners have made arrangements to provide them entertainment, with dance programmes, music, DJ and others.

Manjarabad fort, Bisile Ghat, Mookane Mane falls, Kadumane Estate and other places are attracting huge number of tourists.

Vehicle density on national highway 75 was increased on Thursday. People have planned trip from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrmanya and Mangaluru. Vehicles from Mangaluru side, towards Hassan was also on the rise, causing traffic congestion for more than an hour, on Thursday. As most of the visitors stop their vehicles midway, to enjoy the scenic beauty of Western Ghats, and to take pictures, there was traffic congestion on the route.

Locals complain that the tourists, who visit the place to enjoy the New Year, dump liquor bottles and plastic causing environment pollution. Respective taluk administration should take necessary steps, they opined.

Chetan, a homestay owner, said, "A large number of people have been visiting the places since the last three to four days. However, we will not organise any programme, violating the Covid guidelines."

Chamarajanagar district administration has given permission to hotel, resorts, malls, pubs and restaurants to celebrate New Year in a simple manner, as per Covid norms. Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has issued orders that legal action would be taken against those who violate Covid guidelines during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the movement of vehicles towards Bharachukki and Hogenakkal, popular water falls, has been banned in Chamarajanagar district.

Similarly, entry to Muthathi and other popular picnic spots in Mandya district has been banned in the wake of New Year.