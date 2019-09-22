No election code of conduct for flood relief, Dasara

With the announcement of byelections to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka by the Election Commission on Saturday, the model code of conduct has come into force in as many as 11 districts, including Bengaluru. However, the Election Commission has exempted the forthcoming Dasara festivities and flood relief work across the North Karnataka region from the code of conduct.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said the model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect.

“There have been instances where candidates ask for special permission to observe Dasara festivities and this time as well they will be given the permission. No festival or celebration that is held every year will be stopped. But only political participation is banned,” Sanjeev Kumar clarified.

The CEO also explained that the relaxation applies to flood relief activities across North Karnataka. When asked about the status of disqualified MLAs, Sanjeev Kumar refused to comment and said, “I am not authorised to clarify on it and it is a legal matter. If there is a court order, we will look into it. The commission has nothing to do with it.”

RR Nagar, Maski bypolls on hold

While announcing the bypolls to 15 Assembly seats, the Election Commission has put on hold byelections to Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru and Maski in Raichur district since cases related to the 2018 elections are pending in these segments.

“An election petition has been pending before the Karnataka High Court since 2018 seeking disqualification of the elected representatives. The petitions were filed soon after the results of the 2018 Assembly polls were announced. Hence, byelections to these two seats have been put on hold till the court decides on the matter,” Sanjeev Kumar explained.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar is represented by Munirathna Naidu and Maski by Pratap Gouda Patil of the Congress. They were disqualified along with 15 other MLAs.