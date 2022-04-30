No need to panic, coal being supplied daily: Joshi

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
  • Apr 30 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 16:57 ist

Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday stated that 72.5 million tonnes of coal stock is available at pit heads (coal companies), and 1.7 million tonnes of coal is being supplied to thermal power plants daily.

"It is not at all correct to say that power generation would be totally disrupted after 10 days. There is no need for panic. Thermal power plants have 21.55 million tonnes of coal in stock, which is sufficient for more than nine days. Meanwhile, continuous replenishment is being done by supplying coal daily," he said.

Observing that the demand for electricity has increased suddenly this month, Joshi said it was due to the economy which has picked up to a great extent and due to extreme heat.
As thermal power plants at distant places have coal stock sufficient for five to six days, trains and other methods are also being used to transport coal, he added.

