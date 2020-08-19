No takers for large size Ganesha idols this year

Though the state government allowed installation of Ganesha idols at temples, public places, with certain restrictions, there are no takers for big idols, as people have already placed orders for small idols. Installation of idols measuring up to four feet is allowed now.

Kumbara Gowri Ganesha Manufacturers' Welfare Association president Raghavendra said, "There is no demand for big idols and wholesale dealers refrained from placing the orders, as there was no clarity until two days ago. However, small idols are in demand, for celebration at houses."

Blaming the government for the delay in issuing the notification, another manufacturer said, "The business would have been better if the government had issued the orders at least a fortnight ago. We did not make big idols this year. But, the idols, which were made last year is available. We had orders for small idols, but now, a few wants to cancel the earlier order and want big idols.”

According to him, there are 60 families in the city, involved in manufacture of Ganesh idols. Each family used to sell a minimum of 350 idols, every year. But, this time, the business is totally dull.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said, “MCC plans for a safe and eco-friendly celebration. Public gathering will not be allowed. We encourage people to celebrate festival at their houses. We will set an example for other cities."

Hegde said, "Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has warned not to use idols manufactured using chemicals. The people must adopt eco-friendly celebration from installation to immersion."

As per the guidelines issued by the government, it has suggested installation of one idol at one ward or village. Permission from the civic body or local body is mandatory. Procession as part of the festival and gathering of more than 20 persons at a venue is strictly banned.

The government has suggested the people for immersing the idol at their houses and the committees installing idols at public places, are suggested to immerse the idols at the nearby tanks.