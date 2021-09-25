UPSC 2020 exam result out

One each from Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar crack UPSC exam

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 25 2021, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 14:19 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Akshay Simha of Mandya, Pramod Aaradhya of Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar and Amrut of Hassan district cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Final-2020 exam, results of which were announced on Friday.

While Simha secured 77th rank, Aaradhya bagged 601 rank and Amruth secured 752 rank.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

UPSC
Karnataka
Mysuru
Exam

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

 