One each from Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar crack UPSC exam

Akshay Simha of Mandya, Pramod Aaradhya of Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar and Amrut of Hassan district cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Final-2020 exam, results of which were announced on Friday.
While Simha secured 77th rank, Aaradhya bagged 601 rank and Amruth secured 752 rank.
