Opposition must not disrupt session: JCM

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said, “The Opposition party leaders should not disturb the Assembly session over the statement of BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on freedom fighter H S Doreswamy.

While speaking to reporters, here, on Friday, Madhuswamy said that there are many issues, so Congress leaders must discuss them rather than creating trouble. “I do not know in what context, Yatnal made the statements. But, it is not right to disturb the session,” he said.

He claimed that the statements does not amount to sedition as alleged by the Opposition party leaders. “The opposition party leaders themselves had claimed that statements on any person, including the prime minister, does not amount to sedition,” he recalled.

“All these years, there was no debate over the Budget. We want an elaborate discussion on the Budget and the opposition leaders should cooperate,” the minister said.

Madhuswamy said, “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would announce funds for Mahadayi Water project in the budget.” He said that he is not aware about Minister for Municipal Administration Narayana Gowda’s ‘Jai Maharashtra’ slogan, during the Shivaji Jayanti programme, recently.