Order issued to shift Article 371(J) Cell to Kalaburagi: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said order has been issued to shift Article 371(J) Cell to Kalaburagi from Bengaluru to supervise the developmental works and appointments in the Kalyana Karnataka region and the cell will soon start functioning in Kalaburagi.

Speaking to media persons at Kalaburagi airport, he said as assured in the legislative session, a permanent secretary has been appointed to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB). The Article 371(J) cell will soon be shifted. "I will speak about the recruitment of vacant posts in this region after the bypolls are over," the CM told.

The government is ready to pay an additional of Rs 1,500 crore along with an annual budgetory allocation of Rs 1,500 crore to the KKRDB. Before which, the board must spend the funds being released by the government. The officials have been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the additional funds only after spending the total allotted funds, Bommai explained.

Revenue minister R Ashoka visited the tremor-hit villages and has spoken to the residents and the scientists on the frequent tremors in Gadikeshwar and its surrounding villages. The government will take a call on constructing personal sheds for the residents after scientists and earthquake experts submit their report, he told.

The CM exuded confidence that the BJP will win in the bypolls to Hanagal and Assembly assembly segments.

