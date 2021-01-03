Otters spotted in backwaters at Moodlakatte

Otters of a rare species were spotted in the backwaters of Kandlavana at Moodlakatte in Kundapur taluk.

The shy animal was sighted by Mathias D’Sa while he was fishing in Moodlakatte. Owing to poaching, the population of otters had declined drastically in the coastal belt. This sudden reappearance of the animal has excited wildlife enthusiasts.

D'Sa said otters disappear inside Kandlavana if they hear the sound of fishing boats and humans. A large group of otters was found in the rivers of Western Ghats and in the backwaters. D'Sa said that the Forest Department should initiate measures to protect these animals that are on the verge of extinction.

He said prawn cultivation has destroyed Kandlavana in the coastal belt, adding that the excessive use of chemicals has affected the backwaters, and in turn, otters.