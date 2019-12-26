Palace flower show turns selfie seekers' paradise

Visitors can click selfies with the majestic Mysuru Palace and the flower replica of the Bengaluru Palace in a single frame, at the fifth flower show, organised as part of Winter Festival in Mysuru.

Flower models to pay tributes to the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy were also a hit. The floral replica of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the Air Force pilot and recipient of Vir Chakra gallantry award, received overwhelming response from the youths, who took pictures of it. A scene of Siachen glacier has been created with models of jawans on duty, keeping a vigil on the enemy, with the board ‘Salute to Indian Army’.

More than four lakh flowers of different colours and varieties, including roses, orchids and chrysanthemum have been used to decorate a portion of the vast Mysuru Palace. In addition, 20,000 varieties of decorative flower pots, including marigold, dahlia and bonsai, are on display.

Flower replicas of Goddess Cauvery and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar on the golden throne, Kalinga narthana of Lord Krishna dancing on multi-headed snake, elephant pulling a chariot with police band, which is one of the attractions of the Dasara procession, the old wooden palace of Mysuru, a separate section for desert animals and birds are also on display.

The vertical garden on the walls of the Palace, the prizes won by the Mysore Palace Board in the flower shows during Dasara, pots with saplings of Mysuru jasmine, Mysuru silk, Mysuru betel leaf and Mysuru sandalwood have been displayed. A Shivalinga made of lemons, flower replicas of Swami Vivekananda, Siddaganga Seer Shivakumara Swami have also been created.

Ram mandir

A thermocol replica of the proposed Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, created by artist Chiranjeevi and team of Nagamangala, was the cynosure of all eyes in a separate gallery for doll exhibits, organised by the Palace Board. It showcased the rich tradition of the doll show, an integral part of Dasara celebrations, in the region. Beautifully crafted dolls, including Dashavatharam and Ashtalakshmi are on display.

Besides, there is an LED screen, showcasing the rich tradition and culture of heritage city Mysuru, like the indelible ink of Mysuru, manufactured by Mysuru Paints and Varnish Limited, used for elections in the country and abroad, the Mysuru Silk Factory, the silk sarees and other popular products are highlighted.

The flower show was inaugurated by Minister V Somanna on December 24. It will conclude with attractive fireworks, ringing in the New Year, on the midnight of December 31.