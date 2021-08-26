Panchamasali Lingayat Samaj launches 'Pratigna Panchayat' campaign atop M M Hills

The Panchamasali Lingayat Samaja launched the month-long campaign 'Pratigna Panchayat', urging 2A category reservation, from M M Hills, Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Thursday.

The samaja has been urging the government to announce 2A category reservation for Panchamasali Lingayats, Maalegowda Lingayat and Deeksha Lingayat communities.

MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, former Harihara MLA Shivashankar, Koodalasangama Panchamasali Mutt seer Sri Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swami, and others participated in the programme to launch the campaign.

Around 400 to 500 people had gathered atop the hill to be a part of the programme.

The Pratigna Panchayat will pass through Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan and also districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region, and will culminate at Bengaluru on September 30.