Pandemic: Patient appeals IT giants to chip in

Daniel KT, a citizen from Bengaluru currently being treated for Covid-19 at a hospital has released a video from the hospital bed appealing to all the administrators, decision-makers and the Chief Justice of India.

The video by Daniel titled 'I want to Live', which has gone viral on the social media platform, appeals to take measures to control the rising cases in the country and to also help those affected get better medical care.

Daniel, who is on oxygen support is seen wearing an oxygen mask with a message that reads, "Share this till it reaches the Chief Justice of India."

Daniel first appeals to the bureaucrats of the Indian Administrative Service to take charge of the administration as they were the finest and trained administrators in the country.

Stating that the police force had already overwhelmed, Daniel has appealed to work towards creating more green corridors for ambulances to ensure quick transportation of patients to hospitals. Commenting on Bengaluru, Daniel says, IT giants must come forward to help the government in this Covid fight with their technological prowess.

He has also appealed to Chief Minister Yediyurappa and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah to put aside their differences and make collective efforts to protect the people of Karnataka.

"I want to live and I want Karnataka to stay alive. Please do something," Daniel appealed in his video.

Speaking to DH, Daniel said, "There is a huge problem in the country currently and the administration must show itself now. IAS officers should be posted at medical facilities to collect information and implement relief measures better," he stressed.

Concluding his video on a positive note, Daniel confidently says that he will defeat the virus with the help of the excellent care he is getting and also thanked the medical fraternity and frontline workers for their relentless service all through this pandemic.