Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami hospitalised

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishveshwa Teertha Swami has been admitted to KMC Manipal Hospital after he complained of respiratory problems on Friday morning.

Doctors are treating blocks in the respiratory system due to cough. It is said that the seer is responding to the treatment.

The 88-year-old pontiff is likely to be treated at the hospital for another two days, said sources in the Mutt. "He will be under observation for 24 hours," a person close to Swami said.

Swami is suspected to be suffering from pneumonia. He was suffering from fever from the last three days, following which he went to the doctor on Thursday. However, today morning he fell unconscious and he was taken to the hospital.