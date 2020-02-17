“A repository of noble values, Veerashaiva is a dharma that prays for the welfare of all living beings,’’ said Rambhapuri Mutt seer Prasanna Renuka Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami.

He was speaking at the ‘Pratibha Puraskara’ programme organised by the district committee of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha at Renukacharya Kalyana Mantapa in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday.

“Veerashaiva dharma contains all good ideologies such as non-violence, equality, devotion, knowledge and so on. There are rich spiritual values in the religion,’’ the seer said.

He warned against the vested interests that were attempting to divide the people by separating Veerashaiva and Lingayat dharma. People should not fall prey to divide and rule tactics.

All the sub-castes of these groups should stay united, Rambhapuri Mutt pontiff added.

Veerashaiva Mahasabha State President N Tippanna said that Veerashaiva and Lingayat were not separate and would never be. “Some people tried to create a divide as a part of a conspiracy but did not succeed”, he said.

Scholarships were distributed to 165 meritorious SSLC and PUC students. Also, achievers in various fields were felicitated on the occasion.

Bherugandi Mutt seer Renuka Mahanta Shivacharya Swami and Biruru Rudramuni Shivacharya Swami graced the occasion.

Veerashaiva Mahasabha National Secretary H N Renuka Prasanna, National Committee member Pankaja Mallikarjun, district committee President H M Lokesh and taluk President Ekanta Ramu were present.