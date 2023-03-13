PM Modi greets history-sheeter; picture goes viral on social media

The picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nagamangala BJP ticket aspirant Mallikarjun (Fighter Ravi), greeting each other with folded hands has gone viral on social media. Mallikarjun is facing the allegations of being a rowdy sheeter.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the helipad at PES college during his visit to Mandya for the inauguration of Mysuru-Bengaluru express highway on Sunday. Mallikarjun was also present there.

The Congress party has tweeted there is no such unscrupulous party than BJP. PM Modi greeting a rowdy sheeter like Ravi has brought disrepute to his post, it said. The picture has also been criticised by netizens.

The name of Mallikarjun is on the list of history-sheeters at Vyalikaval police station in Bengaluru, according to police.