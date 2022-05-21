PM Modi to celebrate International Yoga Day in Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be part of the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21.
Union Ayush Department told Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar that all necessary arrangements be made for PM's visit.
The Ministry of Ayush is the nodal Ministry for observation of the International Day of Yoga every year.
