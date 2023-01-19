PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on Feb 27: BSY

BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport, the second largest in Karnataka after Bengaluru, on February 27.

"I requested the prime minister to come and inaugurate the airport in Shivamogga during my visit to New Delhi recently and he has agreed to it. Shivamogga airport has been constructed at a cost of Rs 449 crore, the most economical airport in India, despite having international airport facilities including night landing," the former CM said after visiting the airport at Sogane near Shivamogga on Wednesday.

He also thanked people who gave away their land for the implementation of the airport.

Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra said the long pending dream is all set to become a reality. "Political will can do wonders and Shivamogga airport is the best example of it. Brigadier Purvimath has been appointed as technical advisor and staff are being trained in Bengaluru. The staff of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had visited the airport site unofficially and have given some technical suggestions to ensure that we get permission from the Airports Authority of India during its official site visit soon. "We are confident that we would get permission from the authorities concerned to operate air service from here."

On air service, he said initially, air service will be started between Shivamogga and Bengaluru and required staff will be appointed.