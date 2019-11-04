PM to inaugurate Wistron Corp factory near Kolar in Dec

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Nov 04 2019, 02:35am ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2019, 21:18pm ist
Representative Image (Photo by Reuters)

Lok Sabha member S Muniswamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Wistron Corp factory at Narasapur in December.

"The company has been asked to give top priority to local residents while conducting recruitment," he said. The MP was speaking after dedicating a bus stand at Kamasamudra in Kolar taluk.

Wistron will be assembling phones of various brands, including Apple's iPhone in the Kolar unit, according to sources.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
iPhone
Apple Inc
Kolar
Narendra Modi
Comments (+)
 