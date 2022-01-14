Poet Kanavi tests Covid positive, more students contract virus

Poet Kanavi tests +ve, more students contract virus

A total of 12 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Kamalapur in Hosapete taluk tested positive

  Jan 14 2022
  updated: Jan 14 2022
Kannada poet Channaveer Kanavi tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday in Dharwad. He was hospitalised on Thursday following complaints of cold and fever. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A total of 12 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Kamalapur in Hosapete taluk tested positive. The school was sealed following the development.

In Davanagere, 187 students of 14 schools and colleges have contracted the virus. Some of these students are aged between 6 and 18 years. The number of cases is likely to go up as the results of many other educational institutions are pending.

Deputy commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi ordered the closure of these institutions for seven days. 

About 15 students of the government junior college at Malebennur too tested positive for the virus. The college has been closed for a week.

