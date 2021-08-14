Pregnant woman take part in physical test for PSI post, qualified for written test

Pregnant woman qualifies in physical test for PSI post

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Aug 14 2021, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 15:03 ist
Ashwini Kore. Credit: DH Photo

A pregnant woman successfully completed her physical test, including running, conducted for the recruitment of the Police Sub-Inspector's post.

She ran 400 meters in just 1.36 minutes instead of two minutes.

Ashwini Kore is a BE graduate and resident of Lakhangaon in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district.

She is now qualified for a written examination after passing all physical tests. There are several physical tests like high jump, long jump and throwball among others.

The candidate kept to herself that she is two-and-half months pregnant. The issue had not come to the notice of the police officials. But it came to light four days after she got qualified. The police department was also unaware of a pregnant woman participating in the physical test.

When the police officers were asked, they said they didn't have any information in this regard.

Family members of the pregnant woman claimed that despite being pregnant, she took the risk as she didn't get selected in the previous two attempts.

