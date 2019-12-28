Principal of Alva's College dies in accident

Vernon B S D’Silva, serving as Principal of Alvas College of Medical Laboratory Technology in Moobdidri, died on the spot after his car was hit by a speeding private bus in Parari near Vamanjoor on city’s outskirts on Saturday, police sources said.

An eyewitness told police that the driver of a private bus, plying from Moodbidri to Mangaluru, lost control over the vehicle. The bus first collided with the car before rolling into a roadside ditch. Due to the impact, the car was completely mangled and Vernon D’Silva who was driving the car died on the sport, sources in Vamanjoor police station said.

Nearly half a dozen passengers traveling inside the bus also sustained injuries. But all the passengers opted to get themselves treated in the hospitals closer to their houses, sources told DH.