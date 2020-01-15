Pulse polio: 1,26,024 children to be covered under drive in Hassan

With the pulse polio drive being held on January 19, 2020, Deputy Commissioner R Girish said all the children in the district below five years should be covered under the drive.

Presiding over the preliminary meeting in connection with the pulse polio, he said that the officials should ensure that 1,26,024 children who have been identified are covered under the drive. “Mobile squads should be formed to administer vaccines to the children below five years at bus stands, railway station and public places. The children who have migrated from other districts and those travelling from other places should also be administered vaccine,” he stressed.

The DC said that it is mandatory to get the signature of the parent after administering the vaccine to the child. “The Health Department employees should make door-to-door visit and ensure that all the children are covered. Banners and posters to create awareness on the importance of administering polio vaccination should be installed at the public places. The authorities should give extensive publicity for the same,” he said. The DC also directed the Cesc officials to ensure there is no power disruption on the day.

Dr Satish of Health and Family Welfare department and Dr Kantharaj of Reproductive and Child Health said, “The population of the district is 18,32,228 and there are 4,47,384 houses. Out of this, 1,26,024 children are below five years. Around 878 booths would be set up and 17 mobile squads will be on duty on the day. In all 3,540 volunteers, Asha and anganwadi workers and 176 supervisors have been deployed for the drive.”

District surgeon Dr Krishnamurthy, Dr Raj Gopal, District Vector Borne diseases officer, District Surveillance officer Dr Hirannaiah and others were present.