Pvt hospitals seek hike in scheme package rates

It is necessary to revise rates under the ECHS, CGHS and GIPSA schemes for private hospitals to be able to sustain, doctors from private hospitals have opined.

Under the banner of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), doctors from top private hospitals in the city spoke about the dues pending from the union government schemes. They said they could not give a deadline as to when they would stop offering the scheme.

The association, which had previously told the government that they would not treat patients under the scheme owing to dues, mellowed down after the government released Rs 250

crore out of the Rs 1,000 crore dues.

Dr Giridhar Gyani, director, general, APHI, said if the situation continues, hospitals will be pushed to the corner.

“Under Ayushman Bharat and other such schemes, about 65% of the country gets free healthcare. The government does not have enough infrastructure for the scheme. About 60% of the total beds and 85% of tertiary care beds are in private hospitals.”

Dr Ravindra R, president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), said even when the hospitals were asking for a hike in tariffs, the government asked them to offer services at a cost which is 10% less than the current rates.

Speaking about GIPSA, Dr Nagendra Swamy, PHANA convenor, said, “The insurance company which is supposed to pay us is arm-twisting us to provide service at a rate which is not viable.”