Railways to resume Hassan-Bengaluru DEMU service on April 8

The service, between Yeshwantpur and Hassan, was suspended following the Covid-19 outbreak as a precautionary measure

Hassan,
  • Apr 04 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 03:03 ist
The eight-coach train will have stoppages at 15 stations. Credit: DH Photo

The Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train service between Bengaluru and Hassan will resume on April 8.

The service, between Yeshwantpur and Hassan, was suspended following the Covid-19 outbreak as a precautionary measure.

However, the service will now be operated between Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru city and Hassan. It will depart from KSR station and not from Yeshwantpur, according to a press release from the South Western Railway.

The train service will be for six days a week (Monday to Saturday).

It will leave KSR station at 9.45 am and reach Yeshwantpur at 9.57 am. It will leave Yeshwantpur at 9.59 am and reach Hassan at 1.45 pm, passing through Kunigal, Shravanabelagola and Channarayapatna. 

It will leave Hassan at 2.15 pm and reach KSR station at 6 pm.

The eight-coach train will have stoppages at 15 stations.  

