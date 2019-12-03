Ranganathittu bird sanctuary to get major face-lift

Ranganathittu bird sanctuary, which was devastated by floods in August, will soon be spruced up with officials drawing up a list of works to be taken up to enhance tourists’ safety.

Senior officials of the Forest Department held a meeting recently to finalise a detailed project report of nearly 40 civil works, most of them concerned with stabilisation of key infrastructure like boating stands and walking paths.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (wildlife) of Mysuru Division Alexander M G said besides Ranganthittu, Gende Hosahalli islands and Melapura sanctuary for bee eaters will also be improved.

“Many trees have been washed away by the floods and there is damage to the habitat islands due to soil erosion, which need to be stabilised. Detailed assessment was made and plans have been prepared to repair the habitat damage and restore various islands. Work to safeguard boating activities will also be taken up to ensure the safety of tourists,” he said.

To check soil erosion, stone walls will be built around 24 islands, including the Rain Tree island, Spoon Bill island, Kaduhunase island and Fruit Bat island in Ranganthittu. At Gende Hosahalli, the portable barricade, the chain link mesh fence and other infrastructure will be repaired.

In August, officials had said that the repair and restoration work may cost about Rs 3.5 crore but officials said the exact figure will be known only after studying the revised estimates.

The tourist footfall to the bird sanctuary, located 18 km from Mysuru, has been rising steadily over the years.

However, the floods affected the habitat during the nesting season of the water birds between June and November this year .

Officials said the annual revenue of about Rs 4 crore is likely to come down this year.