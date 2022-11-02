Ravi Kumar M R takes charge as Dakshina Kannada DC

Ravi Kumar M R took charge as 131st Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday. He took charge from in-charge DC and Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar.
Ravi Kumar was serving as registrar of Rajiv Gandhi university of health sciences (RGUHS) Bengaluru. He is 2012 batch IAS officer. The previous Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V was transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru.
The State government on October 31 transferred and posted Ravi Kumar as the deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.
