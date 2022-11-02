Ravi Kumar M R takes charge as Dakshina Kannada DC

Ravi Kumar M R takes charge as Dakshina Kannada DC

Ravi Kumar was serving as registrar of Rajiv Gandhi university of health sciences (RGUHS) Bengaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 02 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 15:37 ist
Ravi Kumar M R being welcomed by In charge Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar. Credit: Special arrangement

Ravi Kumar M R took charge as 131st Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday. He took charge from in-charge DC and Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar.

Ravi Kumar was serving as registrar of Rajiv Gandhi university of health sciences (RGUHS) Bengaluru. He is 2012 batch IAS officer. The previous Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V was transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru.

The State government on October 31 transferred and posted Ravi Kumar as the deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter

SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter

Heavy rains paralyse Chennai again; See pics

Heavy rains paralyse Chennai again; See pics

'Pathaan' teaser: Shah Rukh Khan returns as missing spy

'Pathaan' teaser: Shah Rukh Khan returns as missing spy

Happy Birthday SRK: 10 fun facts about King Khan

Happy Birthday SRK: 10 fun facts about King Khan

Young falling for crypto, elderly for OTP scams

Young falling for crypto, elderly for OTP scams

DH Radio | T20 WC: India battle fielding worries...

DH Radio | T20 WC: India battle fielding worries...

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 