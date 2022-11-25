Revised auto fares to take effect from Dec 1 in Dakshina Kannada

The Dakshina Kannada Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has decided to revise the autorickshaw fares in the district, to become effective on December 1, with the minimum fare going up to Rs 35 from Rs 30 for a minimum distance of 1.5 km.

The per kilometre fare therafter has been increased by Rs 5, from the present Rs 15 to Rs 20. No waiting charges will be levied for the first 15 minutes, after which Rs 5 can be charged for every 15 minutes. There will also be no charges for luggage weighing up to 20 kg. For every additional kg of weight, however, passengers will have to pay Rs 5.

Under the new regulations, drivers can also collect one-and-a-half times the amount shown on meter readings between 10pm and 5am.

Auto fares in the district were last revised on February 27, 2020, following which no revision took place despite increases in vehicle insurance, prices of spare parts, the cost of fuel. Auto drives had also been demanding a hike in fares.

The drivers have been directed to fit flag meters in their vehicles and recalibrate them within a month from December 1. The revised fares should be exhibited in the auto.

In case the auto drivers misbehave with the public, then strict action will be taken against them, warned Deputy Commissioner and RTA chairman Ravi Kumar M R.

If the auto drivers collect more than the fixed fare, then members of the public can file complaints using the following numbers and emails IDs: 0824-2220577 or rtomng-ka@nic.in; 08251-230729 or rtoputtur@yahoo.com; 08255-280504 or artobantwal@gmail.com.