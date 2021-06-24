Rohini Sindhuri writes to RC to probe land encroachment in Mysuru

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, who served as the deputy commissioner of Mysuru, has written to Regional Commissioner G C Prakash to initiate inquiry into the irregularities related to land encroachment in the district.

In the letter, Sindhuri mentioned that she had taken action against multiple irregularities and illegalities over land encroachment.

She has levelled allegations against JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H V Rajeev.

Mahesh had levelled a series of allegations against Sindhuri when she was serving as DC, including misuse of power to construct a swimming pool and gym at the official residence of DC, a heritage structure.

Sindhuri has stated that SaRa Choultry on survey number 123 of Dattagalli village in Kasaba Hobli in Mysuru taluk is a gomala land and no proper documents of land grant are available. An inquiry into the loss of gomala land and how it landed with MLA Sa Ra Mahesh should be probed and the matter should be taken into logical conclusion.

In addition, the land conversion obtained by Mahesh on survey number 124/2, Lingambudhi Village at Kasaba hobli in Mysuru taluk for 1.39 acres was contrary to the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) of Mysuru City and hence has been cancelled. The cancellation has to be taken to its logical conclusion, she has recommended.

In survey number 10 next to Lingabuddhi lake Mahesh with Mysuru Urban Development Authority Chairman H V Rajeev has obtained approval for a resort in violation of Supreme Court orders and the government. As per the norms no such constructions are allowed up to 75 meters from any lake. Further, there are allegations of lake encroachment and it needs to be verified by actual independent survey on the spot, she has stated.

The officer also has mentioned that there are allegations that Kalyan Mantap of Mahesh located on survey number 130 Lingabuddhi village at Kasaba hobli in Mysuru taluk has encroached MUDA layout.