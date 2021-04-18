Row over head scarf ends amicably

The row that erupted over the issue of denying a student to write her examinations wearing a scarf, ended amicably in Sullia on Saturday.

A first year law student wearing a headscarf was prevented from entering the examination hall by the principal. The student, seething with anger, stomped out of the hall and declared that she will not remove the head scarf and write examinations. Later, she informed her parents and members of Campus Front of India (CFI) even staged a protest against the Principal for preventing a student from writing her examinations.

Finally, a dialogue was initiated with the student, her parents, Principal Udayakrishna and Academy of Liberal Education Advisor Prof Balachandra Gowda. After the dialogue, the college allowed her to write examinations by wearing a scarf. The student was also asked to co-operate when the examination squad visited the centre as a part of inspection.

Campus Front of India leader Ansar Bellare said that exams were held in all the law colleges. No college had denied permission to write examinations while wearing a scarf. Academy advisor Prof Balachandra Gowda said; "Principal has adhered to the rules. It is the responsibility of college to maintain discipline. The issue was solved amicably and the student was asked to cooperate when the squad arrives in the exam hall as a part of inspection."