Row over installing PM Modi’s photo in Gram Panchayat office

Police security has been beefed up at Noranakki village, under Dandiganahalli hobli, in Channarayapatna taluk, after a row over installing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait at the Gram Panchayat office, erupted.

Complaints and counter complaints have been filed at the police station. As tension prevailed, police personnel have been deployed at the village, as a precautionary measure. The Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) has lodged a complaint with the police against 20 BJP-supported Gram Panchayat members, alleging that they suddenly barged into the office on September 17, the birthday of the Prime Minister and fixed his photo. This irked the JD(S)-supported members.

The PDO lodged a complaint, citing they interrupted the employees from performing their duty. Meanwhile, alleging that a few GP members were involved in caste abuse during a meeting after the incident, GP member Chandrakala has lodged a complaint with the police against 16 people, including the PDO. The dissent between the BJP and the JD(S) members has deepened after the incident. The Gram Panchayat comes under Holenarasipur Assembly constituency, represented by MLA H D Revanna.