RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat compares Ullal to Pakistan

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has stirred another controversy by comparing Ullal in Mangaluru to Pakistan.

“If you visit Ullal's market, it looks like Pakistan,” he said while referring to a steep decline in Hindu population at a programme on Grama Vikasa Saptaha organised by Keshava Sishu Mandira in Kinya. At many places such Pakistans have been created, he declared.

Continuing his tirade, he said it is such places like Ullal which go on to become Pakistan and Bangladesh. Ask anyone who are majority in and around Kinya. "When we (Hindus) are outnumbered, who will safeguard our temples and daivasthana?. Who will protect our tradition and culture?," he asked.

Dr Bhat, a parent of single child himself, urged Hindus to have more children. "When there is only one child in a family, the child will not have any brother or sister and grows up to become selfish. When there are more children in a house, it brings happiness with their activities,” he said.