SC bins NHAI plea on widening of NH-4A in Belagavi

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) challenging the High Court of Karnataka's stay order restraining the widening of NH-4A in Belagavi linking with the neighbouring Goa.

The 82-km stretch between Belagavi and Goa passes through the Kali Tiger Reserve in Dandeli. Challenging the road widening work inside a protected area, noted environmentalist Suresh Heblikar and Joseph Hoover, Trustee of the Bengaluru-based United Conservation Movement, had filed a public interest litigation before the High Court of Karnataka.

The high court had ordered a stay over the felling of trees for the project. Challenging the HC order, NHAI had approached the Supreme Court. The apex court bench comprising Justices L Nageshwar Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi dismissed the petition on Monday and granted liberty to the NHAI to approach the High Court of Karnataka.

"We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court and this would be a reward for our collective efforts to conserve the forest and nature for the future generations," said Joseph Hoover, one of the petitioners.